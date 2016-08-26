ISTANBUL At least 11 people were killed and 78 wounded in a blast at a police headquarters in Turkish town of Cizre in the largely Kurdish southeast, broadcaster NTV reported.

NTV did not cite a source for the casualty figures.

The state-run Anadolu news agency blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a militant group that has waged a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy and has been involved in almost daily clashes with security forces since a ceasefire collapsed more than a year ago.

