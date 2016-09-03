Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on February 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Five Turkish soldiers were killed and six more were wounded in clashes with militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Saturday, security sources said, adding to a recent spike in violence in the southeastern Hakkari province.
The soldiers were guarding a road in Hakkari's Semdinli district when the clashes broke out, the security sources said. An operation was underway to catch the militants, they said.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Boyle)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.