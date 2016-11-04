Riot police detain demonstrators during a protest against the arrest of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, in Ankara, Turkey, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a protest against the arrest of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, in Ankara, Turkey, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Riot police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the arrest of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, in Ankara, Turkey, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Lawmakers and officials of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) attend a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA Turkey's arrest on Friday of a dozen opposition lawmakers mainly representing the country's largely Kurdish, strife-hit southeast in a terror probe lacks any legal basis and is a clear political operation, a party spokesman said.

The detentions are aimed at achieving what the ruling party failed to do at the ballot box in two general elections last year, when the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) won more than 5 million votes, HDP spokesman Ayhan Bilgen said.

The HDP, which has Kurdish roots and is parliament's third-biggest grouping, will show a "democratic reaction" to the detentions, Bilgen told reporters at a news conference, describing the action as an attempt to provoke a civil war.

His comments were made a few hours after at least one person was killed and 40 wounded in a car-bomb attack in Diyarbakir, the largest city in the southeast.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)