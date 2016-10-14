ANKARA Three Turkish soldiers travelling in a military personnel carrier were killed by a roadside bomb in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast on Friday, security sources said.

Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants were suspected of having planted the bomb on the road between Turkey's Diyarbakir and Mardin provinces, the sources said.

The separatist PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency in southeast Turkey, home to most of the country's 15 million Kurds, and more than 40,000 people, mainly Kurds, have died in the conflict.

(Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Louise Ireland)