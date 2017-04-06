Turkey says Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world
ANKARA/DOHA Turkey said on Wednesday Qatar's rift with fellow Gulf Arab states and Egypt was damaging the Islamic world and it would do all it could by diplomatic channels to prevent any escalation.
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish F-16 warplanes launched air strikes on Kurdish militants in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, killing eight of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters, a provincial governor's office said.
PKK militants had opened fire on Turkish soldiers at a military outpost near the Iraqi border in the mountainous Cukurca area, triggering a clash between the two sides, the Hakkari governor's office said in a statement.
It said the Turkish military had sent a drone to the area which located the militants, before the F-16 jets carried out their strikes. One Turkish soldier was wounded in the clash and taken to hospital for treatment.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the PKK's insurgency, launched against the Turkish state in 1984. Turkey, the United States and European Union have designated the PKK a terrorist group.
Since the collapse of a two-year ceasefire in July 2015 the mainly Kurdish southeast has suffered some of the worst violence since the conflict began.
DUBLIN Leo Varadkar was elected Irish Prime Minister on Wednesday, making the 38-year-old son of an Indian immigrant the once-staunchly Catholic country's first gay premier and the youngest person to hold the office.
BAGHDAD Iraqi forces repelled a major counter-attack by Islamic State fighters at dawn on Wednesday in a district south of the Old City of Mosul, their remaining enclave in the city, a police commander said.