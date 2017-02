ANKARA Four Turkish soldiers were killed and another four wounded on Tuesday by a roadside bomb thought to have been planted by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in the southeastern province of Van, security sources said.

The PKK has waged an insurgency for more than three decades in the largely Kurdish southeast, to push for autonomy. Violence has surged since the collapse of a ceasefire last July.

