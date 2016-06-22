DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish warplanes struck Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey overnight on Wednesday, security sources said.

The strikes destroyed targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), including shelters and weapon stores, they said. The PKK leadership is based mainly in northern Iraq.

Baghdad and Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government frequently object to such air incursions.

The jets hit sites near the Turkish towns of Lice and Semdinli, the sources said.

The three-decade conflict with the PKK reignited last year after a ceasefire collapsed, and fighting has been at its most intense in two decades.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)