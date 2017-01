ISTANBUL Turkey's Health Minister Recep Akdag said on Friday more than 70 people were wounded in a blast at a police headquarters in the town of Cizre, in the predominantly Kurdish Sirnak province in the south east.

But he told reporters in Istanbul that the death toll from the blast remained unclear.

(Reporting by Cagan Uslu and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Edmund Blair)