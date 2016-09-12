DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Kurdish militants were responsible for a car bomb which ripped through a central district of the city of Van in Turkey's restive southeast on Monday, security sources said, and the provincial governor said 19 people were wounded.

There were no deaths in the attack, which the security sources blamed on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a militant group that has carried out car bomb attacks in the southeast and the capital Ankara this year.

The attack targeted the ruling AK Party's local offices, a lawmaker from the grouping told broadcaster CNN Turk. Of the 19 wounded, two were police officers, the governor's office said.

