ISTANBUL Turkey's ruling AK Party on Thursday expelled four elected mayors after accusing them of links to a U.S.-based cleric the government blames for last month's abortive coup, CNN Turk said.

The district mayors ran municipalities in four provinces and were determined to have connections with the cleric, Fethullah Gulen, the broadcaster said on its website, citing Yasin Aktay, the AK Party's deputy chairman.

Tens of thousands of people in the civil service and security forces have been fired or detained for suspected ties with the failed coup, in which around 240 people were killed.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Patrick Markey)