Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (R), flanked by Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar (L) and the country's top generals, leaves Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, after a wreath-laying ceremony ahead of a High Military Council meeting in Ankara, Turkey, November 26, 2015. Picture taken November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) is seen between Turkey's Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar (L) and Greek Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis (R), Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, during the Balkan Countries Chiefs of Defence Conference in Istanbul, Turkey May 11, 2016. Picture taken May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Hulusi Akar (C) inspects the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. Picture taken September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL The head of Turkey's armed forces has been rescued after being held hostage during an attempted coup by a military faction which used tanks and attack helicopters to try to seize power overnight, a senior Turkish official said.

Hulusi Akar had been held by rebel soldiers during the attempted coup, Turkish broadcasters said.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)