ISTANBUL Many Turkish military commanders have been taken hostage by soldiers who attempted a coup, the acting chief of staff of the armed forces, Umit Dundar, said on Saturday.

He also said in a live statement broadcast on CNN Turk that Turkey has "closed the chapter" on coups for good, and that it would never be re-opened again.

