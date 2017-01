ISTANBUL Turkey's armed forces are determined to remove members of the "parallel structure" from their ranks, the military's acting chief of staff said on Saturday.

Umit Dundar made the comment in a statement read live in the capital Ankara and carried by broadcaster CNN Turk. The "parallel structure" is a shorthand commonly used by President Tayyip Erdogan and others in the government to refer to followers of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Angus MacSwan)