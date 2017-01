Turkish soldiers help guards of honour to be ready for a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas - RTSL6LK

ANKARA Turkey's Supreme Military Council decided on Tuesday to reduce the length of military officers' service to 28 years in order to reduce the accumulation of high-ranking officers, the Defence Ministry said.

It also said in a statement that the council, meeting for the second time within one month after the July 15 attempted coup, decided to put into retirement 586 colonels while extending the period of service of 434 colonels by two years.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler)