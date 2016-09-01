Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
ANKARA Turkey's Defence Ministry has discharged 820 personnel from the land and naval forces, the ministry said in a statement released on Thursday on its Twitter account.
Turkey has purged the armed forces of thousands of personnel ranging from top generals to rank-and-file troops in the wake of the July 15 failed coup. Overall, Turkey has removed 80,000 people from public duties over suspected links to the plotters.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.