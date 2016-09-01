ANKARA Turkey's Defence Ministry has discharged 820 personnel from the land and naval forces, the ministry said in a statement released on Thursday on its Twitter account.

Turkey has purged the armed forces of thousands of personnel ranging from top generals to rank-and-file troops in the wake of the July 15 failed coup. Overall, Turkey has removed 80,000 people from public duties over suspected links to the plotters.

