ISTANBUL Around 30 Turkish soldiers who were part of a faction attempting to carry out a military coup surrendered their weapons after being surrounded by armed police in Istanbul's central Taksim square, a Reuters witness said.

The soldiers handed over their guns and were taken away in police vans as a fighter jet repeatedly screeched overhead at low altitude, causing a boom that shook surrounding buildings and shattered windows.

(Reporting by Murad Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)