ANKARA Turkey will remove some ambassadors from their posts in connection with a failed military coup, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday in an interview with private broadcaster Haberturk TV.

Turkish authorities have suspended, detained or placed under investigation more than 60,000 soldiers, police, judges, teachers, civil servants and others since the July 15 coup attempt.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Michael Georgy)