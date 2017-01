ANKARA Turkey's government has the coup situation "90 percent under control", although some military commanders are still being held hostage by the plotters, EU Minister Omer Celik said on Saturday.

Celik's comments were broadcast live on private channel NTV. A faction within Turkey's armed forces tried to topple the government overnight using tanks and attack helicopters but they were stopped as people flooded onto the streets in support of President Tayyip Erdogan.

