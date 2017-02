ANKARA Turkey may seek other options outside NATO for defence industry cooperation, although its first option is always cooperation with its NATO allies, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

In an interview with private broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu also said that a political transition in Syria with President Bashar al-Assad was not possible.

