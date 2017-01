Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu attends Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement... REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Turkey's failed coup has opened a "new door of compromise" in politics, the leader of the main secularist opposition told a huge cross-party rally on Sunday, saying politics must now be kept out of the mosques, courthouses and barracks.

"There is a new Turkey after July 15," Kilicdaroglu told more than a million people, many of them supporters of the ruling AK Party, gathered at a parade ground in Istanbul for a "Democracy and Martyrs' Rally".

