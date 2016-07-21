U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
ANKARA Turkey's parliament formally approved a motion on Thursday establishing a three-month state of emergency in the country following last Friday's failed military coup.
President Tayyip Erdogan announced the plan for a state of emergency late on Wednesday saying it would enable the authorities to move swiftly and effectively to root out supporters of the abortive coup. He has accused an influential U.S.-based Muslim cleric of masterminding the coup.
Lawmakers backed the motion by 346 votes to 115 against. The ruling AK Party, founded by Erdogan and in power since 2002, has a comfortable parliamentary majority.
MEXICO CITY Israel should apologise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday, calling it an "aggression" against the country.
ZAGAN, Poland The United States deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern Europe on Monday in its biggest buildup since the Cold War, condemned by Russia as part of an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.