Attack at mosque in Afghan capital Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL A mosque in Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
ANKARA Turkey has issued detention warrants for 3,224 people over suspected links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, news channels NTV and CNN Turk reported on Wednesday, in one of the largest operations in months against the network which Turkey blames for a failed July coup.
More than 1,000 of those had already been detained, NTV said. Turkey's interior minister said earlier that the operation targeted the network's structure in the police force.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to eradicate spiralling poverty and ensure people were properly housed and paid, in a marathon TV appearance on Thursday that looked like a pitch to voters ahead of a presidential election next year.
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighbouring district on Thursday.