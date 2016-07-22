ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday that the risk of another coup had not disappeared but said the government and other institutions were in control of the situation.

One week after a faction of the Turkish military staged a brief but abortive coup in which an estimated 246 people were killed, Yildirim also urged Turks to stay calm and said life had returned to normal, adding there was no room for complacency.

"The danger has not ended but our citizens should not be anxious," Yildirim told reporters, adding that Turkey's institutions were guided by the rule of law, not by any desire for revenge, in dealing with the aftermath of the failed coup.

