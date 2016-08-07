Turkey's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling AK Party (AKP) Binali Yildirim and his wife Semiha Yildirim attend Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP)... REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told a rally of more than a million people in Istanbul on Sunday that U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen would be brought to Turkey and pay the price for the coup attempt he is accused by the government of staging.

"Let all of you know, the leader of this terrorist group will come to Turkey and pay for what he did," Yildirim said.

But he said the authorities would not be motivated by revenge and would act within the rule of law as they track down those responsible for the July 15 attempted putsch.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)