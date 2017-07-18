FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 15 hours
Merkel blasts arrest of German activist by Turkey as 'unjustified'
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 18, 2017 / 5:07 PM / in 15 hours

Merkel blasts arrest of German activist by Turkey as 'unjustified'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference following a Franco-German joint cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.Gonzalo Fuentes

KIENBAUM, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday sharply criticised Turkey's detention of German human rights activist Peter Steudtner as "absolutely unjustified", saying the German government would do all it could to secure his release.

Merkel made the unscheduled remarks at a ceremony for German top athletes, saying the case was of "the utmost concern."

"We are firmly convinced that this arrest is absolutely unjustified. We, as the German government, condemn it. We declare our solidarity with him and all the others arrested," Merkel said.

"And the German government will do all it can, on all levels, to secure his release," she added.

Merkel said the arrest marked another case "where innocent people had been caught up in wheels of the justice system and wound up in detention."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Reuters TV; Editing by Michelle Martin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.