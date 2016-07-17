Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
ANKARA Turkish security forces clashed with coup plotters resisting arrest at Istanbul's second airport, and at an air base in central Turkey, an official said on Sunday.
Security forces fired warning shots near the Sabiha Gokcen airport on the Asian side of the city and the coup plotters did not return fire, the official said, adding arrests were being made. There were also clashes at an air base in Konya in central Turkey, the official said.
"The situation is under control," the official said.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
MOSCOW "Nit-picking" by the European Union is hampering completion of a deal between Russia and Hungary to expand the Paks nuclear power plant on the Danube river, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Japan's Supreme Court has rejected a man's demand that a Google web search bringing up reports of his arrest for child prostitution be removed, the first ever such top court decision in Japan, media reported on Wednesday.