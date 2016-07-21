U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
ANKARA Turkey will "double and triple check" the Treasury and central bank for coup plotters, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday, referring to a widening crackdown on a religious network the government blames for a failed military coup.
Simsek, the minister in charge of Turkey's economy, made the statement at a meeting with reporters.
President Tayyip Erdogan and the government have said last weekend's failed coup was orchestrated by followers of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies the charge.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina changed its immigration law to make it easier to deport foreigners who commit crimes and to prohibit individuals with criminal records from entering the country, according to a post in the government's official bulletin on Monday.
PARIS French presidential frontunner Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were being questioned by investigators on Monday following press allegations that she was paid for fake jobs, a source close to the probe told Reuters.