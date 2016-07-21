U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
ISTANBUL Turkey's ruling AK Party gave a free hand for years to a religious movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen it now accuses of orchestrating a failed military coup, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.
Gulen, an ally-turned-arch-enemy of President Tayyip Erdogan, denies any involvement in last Friday's abortive coup. He still has large numbers of supporters in Turkey, including in the judiciary, police and armed forces.
"As soon as President Tayyip Erdogan saw the threat (posed by Gulen's supporters) he gave the necessary response. We had thought they were doing something good for the country," Simsek told reporters in unusually candid comments.
Simsek also said more than 1,000 people in state institutions were still on the run nearly a week after the coup, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones and David Dolan)
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
PARIS French presidential frontunner Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were being questioned by investigators on Monday following press allegations that she was paid for fake jobs, a source close to the probe told Reuters.
MEXICO CITY Israel should apologise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday, calling it an "aggression" against the country.