U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
ANKARA The initial shock from Turkey's failed coup is "largely done" and the risk to inflation is coming from a depreciation in the exchange rate, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday, after the lira plumbed a record low.
Investors battered the currency on news of a three-month state of emergency, and after ratings agency S&P cut Turkey's sovereign rating. Investors are worried about the reach of the government crackdown following the coup.
Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Simsek also said the decline in core inflation may be halted "temporarily" after the failed coup attempt because of currency weakness.
The lira hit a record low of 3.0970 against the dollar late on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina changed its immigration law to make it easier to deport foreigners who commit crimes and to prohibit individuals with criminal records from entering the country, according to a post in the government's official bulletin on Monday.
PARIS French presidential frontunner Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were being questioned by investigators on Monday following press allegations that she was paid for fake jobs, a source close to the probe told Reuters.