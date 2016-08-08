Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
ANKARA Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday that 186 soldiers and 30 gendarmes, all suspected of plotting last month's failed coup, were still at large.
They included nine generals, Kurtulmus told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
He also said 10 foreign nationals had faced legal action, and four of them had been arrested, but did not give any details about their nationalities.
Turkey has detained thousands of soldiers and dismissed more than 3,000 from the military over their alleged links to the July 15 coup attempt in which soldiers commandeered fighter jets, tanks and helicopters to overthrow the government.
(This version of the story has been corrected to show the foreigners face legal action)
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Louise Ireland)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."