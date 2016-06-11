ISTANBUL U.S.-led coalition jets and Turkish artillery killed 31 Islamic State militants in Syria, the local Dogan News Agency reported on Saturday, without saying when the attacks occurred.

The Turkish army fired howitzers at 33 targets in northern Syria to take out Islamic State weapon systems as the militants prepared to shell sites across the Turkish border, Dogan said.

Nine coalition air strikes targeted two regions north of Aleppo, Dogan said. It did not give a source for its report.

About 20 people have been killed inside Turkey this year by Islamic State shelling across the border. NATO member Turkey is a member of the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State.

