U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
BEIRUT Syria accused Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday of exploiting a failed coup to implement a harsh Islamist agenda that endangers Turkey and its neighbours.
"(Erdogan) used the coup to implement an extremist agenda, the agenda of the Muslim Brotherhood inside Turkey," President Bashar al-Assad told a Cuban news agency, according to a Syrian presidency social media account. "This is dangerous for Turkey and for its neighbouring countries, including Syria."
Relations between Assad and Erdogan, once close allies, soured after the start of Syria's conflict in 2011. Damascus accuses Ankara of fuelling the civil war by supporting Islamist insurgents and allowing foreign jihadists to cross into Syria.
(Reporting by Kinda Makiyeh; writing by Dominic Evans; editing by Mark Heinrich)
BUENOS AIRES Argentina changed its immigration law to make it easier to deport foreigners who commit crimes and to prohibit individuals with criminal records from entering the country, according to a post in the government's official bulletin on Monday.
PARIS French presidential frontunner Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were being questioned by investigators on Monday following press allegations that she was paid for fake jobs, a source close to the probe told Reuters.