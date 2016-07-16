A man wrapped in a Turkish flag walks past a military vehicle in front of Sabiha Airport, in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Below is a timeline of breaking events in Turkey. All times in GMT, based on the times Reuters reported the events. Reuters does not vouch for events reported by other media.

1201 - U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen denies accusations he played a role in the attempted coup and condemns "in the strongest terms" the attempt to topple the government. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry earlier says he has not received any request to extradite Gulen.

1151 - Police detain about 100 military officers at air base in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, security sources say.

1145 - Turkish authorities remove 2,745 judges from duty, broadcaster NTV reports, citing a decision by the High Council of Judges and Prosectors (HSYK). Five members of HSYK, Turkey's high judiciary board, are also removed, state-run Anadolu Agency reports.

1054 - Turkish maritime authorities re-open Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait to transiting tankers, agent GAC says.

1027 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sends a mass text message imploring people to take to the streets against a "narrow cadre".

1023 - Greek military source says anti-government group at Turkey's Golcuk naval base has taken over frigate, head of Turkish fleet taken hostage.

0954 - Turkish military helicopter lands in northern Greece, eight men on board request political asylum, men arrested, say Greek officials. Turkish foreign ministry asks Greece to return men.

0920 - Turkish PM Binali Yildirim says 161 people killed, 1,440 wounded, 2,839 army members detained including ordinary soldiers and high-ranking officers. Says those who formed backbone of coup detained, parliament meeting scheduled for 1200 GMT, calls on citizens to fill town and city squares with flags.

0902 - Turkey's EU Minister, Omer Celik, says coup situation "90 percent under control", but some commanders are still being held hostage.

0800 - Acting Chief of Staff of the armed forces, Umit Dundar, says coup attempt was mainly by troops from air force, gendarmerie, some "armoured elements".

0554 - Turkey's intelligence agency headquarters was attacked by military helicopters and heavy machinegun fire, wounding at least three people overnight, an intelligence source tells Reuters. The head of the agency, Hakan Fidan, was at a secure location and in constant contact with President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the source adds.

0529 - The head of Turkey's armed forces, Hulusi Akar, has been rescued after being held hostage, a senior Turkish official says.

0510 - Turkey's military headquarters are now held by pro-government forces but small groups of rebel soldiers are still resisting and control some military helicopters, a senior Turkish official says. Says 29 colonels and five generals had been removed from their posts.

0433 - Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attack a group of soldiers who had surrendered on an Istanbul bridge before police intervene to rescue them.

0418 - An email from the Turkish military General Staff's press office address says the faction of officers behind the coup attempt is still fighting. Calling itself the Peace at Home Movement, the faction tells people to stay indoors for their own safety.

0356 - Turkey appoints the head of its First Army, Umit Dundar, as acting chief of military staff, while the whereabouts of the head of the armed forces is unknown, a senior Turkish official tells Reuters.

0342 - Soldiers involved in the attempted coup surrender on one of the bridges across the Bosphorus in Istanbul, abandoning their tanks with their hands raised in the air, live footage on CNN Turk shows.

0339 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses thousands waving flags at Istanbul's main airport, urges supporters to stay on streets until the situation normalises.

0250 - Maritime authorities shut Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait to transiting tankers "for security and safety" reasons, shipping agent GAC says.

0119 - The attempted coup was an act of treason and is a reason to "clean up" the armed forces, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says.

0100 - Erdogan appears among supporters at Istanbul airport, says uprising has been attempted against solidarity and unity of country; says no power is above national will.

0045 - Around 30 soldiers, part of faction attempting to carry out coup, surrender weapons after being surrounded by armed police in Istanbul's central Taksim square.

0045 - Turkish private broadcaster CNN Turk halts live news broadcast, presenter says soldiers entered studio control room.

0027 - Two more explosions hit parliament; member of parliament reached by telephone says lawmakers are hiding in shelters at the parliament.

0020 - Turkish official says Erdogan's plane lands in Istanbul.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

2352 - Turkish PM says situation under control, declares no-fly zone over Ankara.

2339 - Bomb hits parliament in Ankara, state-run Anadolu Agency says. Reuters witness hears blast in Istanbul.

2320 - Kerry says emphasised "absolute support for Turkey's democratically elected, civilian government and democratic institutions" in phone call with Turkish foreign minister.

2313 - Group close to U.S.-based cleric Gulen says accusations it was involved in coup attempt are "highly irresponsible". Condemns military intervention in Turkish politics. Says concerned about safety of citizens.

2305 - U.S. President Barack Obama says he and Secretary of State Kerry agree that all parties in Turkey should support elected government. Urges restraint, avoidance of bloodshed - White House statement.

2304 - State-run Anadolu Agency says 17 police killed at Ankara special forces HQ.

2259 - Turkish fighter jet shoots down military helicopter used by coup-plotters over Ankara, broadcaster NTV says.

2251 - Commander of special forces says a group has engaged in treason, they will not succeed. Says military does not condone coup.

2237 - Commander of Turkey's First Army, part of land forces responsible for Istanbul and other western areas, said those attempting a coup were a small faction and "nothing to worry about".

2226 - Two loud explosions heard in centre of Turkish capital

2208 - Tanks surround Turkish parliament building, open fire. Gunfire heard at Istanbul airport.

2203 - Turkish justice minister says members of a movement loyal to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen in the army are behind the attempted coup.

2151 - A military helicopter opens fire over the Turkish capital Ankara, witnesses report an explosion in the capital.

2135 - Turkish state broadcaster TRT goes off air, but later starts broadcasting from London.

2126 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urges people to take to the streets to protest against what he describes as a coup attempt by a minority faction within the military. Speaking to a CNN Turk reporter via a cellphone video link he says it will meet a "necessary response". He says he is returning to the capital Ankara.

2122 - Turkish PM says on Twitter everything will be done to put down coup attempt, even if it means fatalities. Says sieges are under way at some important buildings, urges people to remain calm.

2118 - Presidential source says president and government are still in power.

2105 - Turkish state broadcaster says reading statement on the orders of the military - that new constitution will be prepared, accuses government of eroding democratic and secular rule of law, that the country is being run by a "peace council", that martial law and curfew imposed across the country.

2102 - Head of Istanbul branch of Turkey's ruling AK Party says soldiers enter party building, told to go.

2058 - Soldiers are inside buildings of Turkish state broadcaster TRT in Ankara, TRT correspondent tells Reuters.

2057 - Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media restricted in Turkey, say internet monitoring groups.

2049 - Turkish presidential source says statement made on behalf of armed forces was not authorised by military command.

2047 - Turkish chief of military staff among hostages taken at military headquarters in Ankara, says state-run Anadolu agency.

2038 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is safe, reports CNN Turk.

2025 - Statement purportedly from Turkish military says it has taken power to protect democratic order. The message, sent by email and reported on Turkish TV channels, says all of Turkey's existing foreign relations will be maintained.

2002 - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says attempted coup under way, calls for calm. He says a group within Turkey's military has attempted to overthrow the government and security forces have been called in to "do what is necessary".

1950 - Gunshots are heard in Ankara, military jets and helicopters seen flying overhead. Helicopters seen overhead in Istanbul.

1929 - Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge are both closed. Dogan News Agency footage shows cars and buses being diverted.

