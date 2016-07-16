WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has prohibited all airlines from flying from Turkey to the United States, it said on Saturday, after a failed coup sparked violence and a government crackdown there.

The agency also issued a notice banning U.S. commercial and private aircraft from flying to Turkey.

"The FAA is monitoring the situation in Turkey in coordination with our partners in the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security and will update the restrictions as the situation evolves," it said in a statement.

Turkish authorities on Saturday rounded up nearly 3,000 suspected plotters of a military coup after violence shook Turkey's two main cities on Friday night.

