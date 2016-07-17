Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
SAYLORSBURG, PA U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers Turkey blames for a failed coup, said on Sunday that he would obey any extradition ruling from the United States but said that President Tayyip Erdogan had staged the putsch.
"I am not really worried about the extradition request," Gulen told reporters, speaking through a translator in Pennsylvania where he lives.
Turkey has said it is putting together an extradition request for the cleric. The U.S. government has said it would consider any formal request.
(Reporting by Greg Savoy; Writing by Julia Edwards and David Chance; Editing by Alan Crosby)
MOSCOW "Nit-picking" by the European Union is hampering completion of a deal between Russia and Hungary to expand the Paks nuclear power plant on the Danube river, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Japan's Supreme Court has rejected a man's demand that a Google web search bringing up reports of his arrest for child prostitution be removed, the first ever such top court decision in Japan, media reported on Wednesday.