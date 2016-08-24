Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Friday that Turkey has formally requested the extradition of U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen but not on issues related to the recent coup attempt, which Turkish leaders have accused him of inspiring.
"We can confirm now that Turkey has requested the extradition of Gulen," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a briefing. U.S. officials earlier said they were reviewing documents submitted by Turkey but were not able to say they constituted an extradition request.
Toner told reporters the formal extradition request from Turkey was not related to the attempted coup earlier this year but was for other issues for which Gulen was being sought by authorities in Ankara.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.