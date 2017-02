U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends the Central Asia Ministerial at the Department of State in Washington, U.S. August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

ISTANBUL U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Turkey in late August, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Thursday, more than a month after a failed military coup shook the NATO member state.

Turkey's relations with Washington have been strained by the abortive putsch, which President Tayyip Erdogan blames on U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen. Erdogan has called for the extradition of Gulen, who denies involvement in the plot.

