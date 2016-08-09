Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department, commenting on charges in the Turkish press that a Washington think tank was behind last month's failed coup in Turkey, said on Tuesday such inflammatory rhetoric is not helpful.
"This sort of conspiracy theory, inflammatory rhetoric ... is absolutely not helpful," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told a briefing when asked about charges in the Turkish press that the Woodrow Wilson Center think tank was behind the failed coup.
"We have certainly spoken to our Turkish counterparts on unhelpful rhetoric," she added.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."