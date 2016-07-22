Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on Feb 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
WASHINGTON Commercial electric power was restored on Friday to a Turkish air base used by U.S. forces in the fight against Islamic State, a week after it was interrupted during an attempted military coup against President Tayyip Erdogan.
U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany, said in a statement that commercial electric power was restored to Incirlik Air Base, and "there is a steady flow of hot food, water and fuel to support our service members and civilians in Turkey."
The Turkish base, which is also used by several thousand U.S. personnel, had been operating on generator backup power since July 16. Backup generators remain an option if the base loses commercial power again, the European Command statement said.
European Command said the U.S. and Turkish militaries were working to ensure the base remained "fully prepared to take on a myriad of missions as we work together to defeat terrorism."
The air space around Incirlik was closed during the attempted coup amid concerns a tanker aircraft commandeered from the base was used to refuel aircraft involved in the attempted overthrow.
The Turkish commander of the base was detained for complicity, a senior official said. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said some troops at the base were involved in the attempted coup.
The air space around the base quickly reopened in the days after the attempted coup so that U.S. warplanes involved in the fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria could continue their operations.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to act as defender of Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.