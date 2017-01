WASHINGTON The commander of U.S. Central Command, General Joseph Votel, said on Friday that any claims that he was involved in a failed coup attempt in Turkey were incorrect, according to a statement released by the U.S. military.

"Any reporting that I had anything to do with the recent unsuccessful coup attempt in Turkey is unfortunate and completely inaccurate," Votel said, according to the statement from U.S. Central Command.

"Turkey has been an extraordinary and vital partner in the region for many years. We appreciate Turkey's continuing cooperation and look forward to our future partnership in the counter-ISIL fight."

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Idrees Ali)