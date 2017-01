WASHINGTON The United States strongly values its ties with NATO ally Turkey and urges all parties to show restraint and act within the rule of law after a failed coup attempt there, the White House said on Monday.

"The United States strongly supports Turkey's democratically elected civilian government and that country's democratic institutions," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

