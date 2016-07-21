U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
WASHINGTON The United States is encouraging the Turkish government to maintain democratic institutions after an attempted coup and the international community "will be watching" what happens in the NATO country, the White House said on Thursday.
However, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing, "The United States is not going to micromanage the situation in Turkey."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
PARIS French presidential frontunner Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were being questioned by investigators on Monday following press allegations that she was paid for fake jobs, a source close to the probe told Reuters.
MEXICO CITY Israel should apologise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday, calling it an "aggression" against the country.