ISTANBUL Turkey will remove the movement of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen "by its roots" so it can never betray the Turkish people again, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, vowing to furnish U.S. authorities with evidence of his wrongdoing.

President Tayyip Erdogan and the government blame Gulen for orchestrating an attempted military coup on Friday in which more than 200 people were killed, and have called in speeches for the cleric's extradition from the United States.

Yildirim accused the United States, which has said it will only consider an extradition request if clear evidence is provided, of double standards in its fight against terrorism. He said Friday's coup bid was unprecedented in Turkey's history of military interventions because civilians were targeted.

