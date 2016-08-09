Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildrim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turks have converted $11 billion (8.47 billion pounds) in forex into lira since last month's failed coup attempt, "pumping blood" into the economy, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Yildirim said Turkey was working to reduce housing loan interest rates and would employ 15,000 new teachers and 10,000 new police officers after a purge following the abortive putsch.

