Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
ANKARA Turks have converted $11 billion (8.47 billion pounds) in forex into lira since last month's failed coup attempt, "pumping blood" into the economy, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.
In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Yildirim said Turkey was working to reduce housing loan interest rates and would employ 15,000 new teachers and 10,000 new police officers after a purge following the abortive putsch.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."