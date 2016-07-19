Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu hold a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, July 19, 2016, in this handout photo provided by the Prime Minister's Press Office. Hakan Goktepe/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkey will adhere to the rule of law and will not be motivated by a desire for revenge in its prosecution of suspected coup plotters, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Authorities have in custody more than 7,500 suspects in connection with the failed bid by a faction within the military to overthrow the government on July 15 that killed some 230 people. Western leaders have urged Turkey to show restraint in bringing those responsible to justice.

Yildirim, speaking alongside the leader of Turkey's main opposition party, also said the country must avoid the risk that some people may try to exploit the current situation, adding: "We need unity ... and brotherhood now."

