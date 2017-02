ANKARA Flows on a pipeline carrying Azeri natural gas from the Shah Deniz fields were halted due to an explosion in Turkey late on Wednesday, Turkish energy officials said on Thursday.

An explosion occurred on the pipeline between the eastern Turkish cities of Kars and Erzurum, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, and when the gas flow will resume, they said.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer)