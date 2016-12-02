ISTANBUL Heavy winds forced a Russian ship to run aground off the coast of Istanbul on Friday, Turkey's Dogan news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, although footage from Dogan showed men sitting in a lifeboat on the deck of the ship, waiting to be brought down while rescue workers gathered nearby at the coast.

The ship ran aground just off Istanbul's Kartal district, on the Asian side of the city on the coast of the Sea of Marmara. Istanbul's European and Asian sides are separated by the Bosphorus Strait, an important international shipping lane for oil and grain.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)