ISTANBUL A gunman opened fire inside a pharmacy in a Turkish university hospital in the capital Ankara on Friday, killing three people and seriously wounding another, the privately-owned Dogan news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear why the shooting erupted but the agency said it was a personal dispute among hospital employees, who were also among the victims.

Police teams have been dispatched to the scene and security inside the hospital has been tightened, Dogan said.

