ANKARA Turkish special forces did not take any part in a dawn attack on a stronghold of the Somalian Islamist militia al Shaabab, a foreign ministry official said on Saturday, denying an accusation by the Islamist militia.

Al Shabaab had said British and Turkish special forces carried out a raid in the small town of Barawe in the south of the country, killing one rebel. It said a British officer had been killed and several British soldiers and one Turk wounded.

"No such thing has taken place," the Turkish official said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Ralph Boulton)