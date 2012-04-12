BERLIN Turkey's Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will hold a video conference call with counterparts from the Group of Eight of major nations on Wednesday evening, a ministry official said.

Davutoglu returned to Turkey early on Wednesday, cutting short an official trip to China.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution on Syria that would protect the Syrian people, saying Damascus had failed to honour an undertaking to withdraw troops from urban areas under an international peace plan, and had increased the violence.

